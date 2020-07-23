William D. “Whitey” Taneri, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William (Whitey) D. Taneri, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving children on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Whitey was born July 2, 1925, in Warren, the son of the late Constan and Alene Bond Taneri who were also born to eternal life on July 21, 1982 and 1968 respectively.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School until enlisting in the United States Navy on Aug. 14, 1943. He served in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Houston Cl 81, as a Seaman Second Class. He was honorably discharged on March 9, 1946. As a Veteran of WWII he received the following Medals: Asiatic-Pacific Area Medal (3 Stars), American Area Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal and Victory Medal.

Upon his return from the war, he worked at Peerless Electric Co. In 1952 he took a new job at Ohio Edison Co. as a lineman. He eventually worked his way up to the engineering department where he retired from in 1987. He was very active in the Ohio Edison Men’s Club.

Whitey was a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and continued his faith at St. John Paul II Parish. He was active in the Men’s Club, Bereavement Committee, Saint Pius X Family Festivals and served as an usher and altar server for Masses and funerals until he was 94, becoming the oldest altar server in the Youngstown Diocese.

He bowled for many years at Rainbow Lanes and loved to golf on a regular basis well into his late eighties. Coming from a musical family, Whitey was an avid drummer, playing at weddings and dances with his band and other bands throughout the area from the late 40’s to the late 80’s. After retirement, Whitey became involved with the USS Houston Association and he and his wife, Helen, went to many reunions across the United States.

Whitey was a proud volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, continuing that service until January 2020. He also delivered Mobile Meals for over 20 years.

Whitey’s greatest passion was his unconditional love for his family. He was the greatest dad, grandpa and great-grandpa anyone could have, always being there with a hug and a smile. Family gatherings were a common occurrence at the Taneri house where love, laughter and food were always in abundance. His kindness and generosity was also very apparent in the many friendships he had throughout the community where he was well liked by all who had the pleasure to have known him.

Whitey married Helen Astolfi on October 9, 1954, at St. Mary’s Church in Warren. She proceeds him in death on July 1, 2018.

He is survived by his six children, Susan (Jack) Senvissky, William Taneri, Nancy (Marty) Higham, Gary Taneri, Darla (Bob) Plant and Janet (James) Goranitis, all of Warren; 12 grandchildren, Tim (Karen) Phares, Tony Pecorelli, Jennifer (Jason) Kohn, Amy (Aaron) Kitzmiller, Michelle (Bruce) DiLullo, Kimberly Phares, Emily Taneri, Megan (Michael) White, Lauren (Christian) Cavalier, Robert Plant, Ian Wilcox and Megan Goranitis; 11 great-grandchildren, Timmy (Jessie), Gavin, Jayden, Haley, Gillian, Ryan, Peyton, Blake, Lexie, Logan, and Hailai; a brother, James (Patricia) Taneri and a sister Leda (Joe) Lody.

He was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Connie, Albert, Gene and Roger and sisters, Mary Taneri and Vivian Ford.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II (St. Joseph Church 420 North St. NW, Warren, Ohio, with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in William's name to St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store or St. John Paul II Parish.

