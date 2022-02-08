RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William David “Billy” Shine, 58, of Ravenna passed away Friday morning, February 4, 2022 at University Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio.

Billy was born on June 30, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Andrew and Margaret (Shenosky) Shine.

Billy attended the Fairhaven School in Niles, where he made many lifelong friends.

Billy was a proud 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and was active in Council 819 Bishop McFadden Assembly.

Billy will always be remembered by his brother, Dr. Andrew J. Shine (Nancy Cramer); his sister, Marlene Lapushansky; two nephews and many good friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Billy on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road. Visitors are ask to bring their matchbox-sized cars in honor of Billy’s love of cars and the mutual sharing of the enjoyment of cars. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

