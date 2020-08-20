William Carl Durflinger, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – He ran the race and finished the course, fighting the good fight of faith William Carl Durflinger, referred to as Bill or “Durf” by family and friends went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born September 12, 1934 to the parents of William and Dorothy (Weil) Durflinger in Youngstown where he was a lifelong resident.

Bill was an employee of Ohio Edison for 44 years.

He was a big fan of football, his favorite teams being YSU, OSU and Cleveland Browns. Bill loved to fish and hunt, but his favorite pastime was to share JESUS with others.

He was a faithful member of Highway Tabernacle Church for 41 years.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Helen (Rovnak) Durflinger. His sons, David (Grace), Richard (Kathy), Daniel (Helen), Dan (Lillie), George and daughter Laura (Brendan), nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley (King) Durflinger to whom he was married 39 years, his parents William and Dorothy and great granddaughter Cierra Fairchild.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:20 a.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church with Pastor Duane Bull as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering and upon paying your respects please do not linger. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Durf.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful team of Hospice of The Valley and they also want to thank Alysia from Care Builders at Home, who went above and beyond with compassion and kindness.

In lieu of flowers Bill’s family requests material contributions be made in his name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

