William “Bill” Parana, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Parana, 87, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born August 13, 1932, in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael and Anna Parana.

Bill was a 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He retired in 1998 from the Kmart Distribution Center, he also retired from Cargill Tennant after 30 years. Bill was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara Parana, of Warren; a daughter, Kelly (Glen) Klamut of Cortland; a granddaughter, Katie Klamut of Cortland and a brother, John Parana of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters.

Per Bill’s request, a private family viewing and service has taken place with burial in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Contributions may be made in Bill’s name to Harbor Light Hospice 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit 3, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

The family would like to thank Father Francis Katinak and Harbor Light Hospice for all their care and support.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Bill’s family.

To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.