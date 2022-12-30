WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers.

Wiley worked for Van Huffle for 30 years and then for Vanex Tube Corporation, from where he retired.

Wiley was an active and devoted Byzantine Catholic as a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, where he loved to serve at the altar and assist in numerous church activities.

Wiley was married at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church on August 27, 1955 to Dorothy Gaydosh and together they shared 57 years of marriage and the love of 12 children, Patrick (Janet) Byers of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, Stephanie McKnight of Warren, Christine (Ray) Raub of Lexington, North Carolina, Dianna Koza of Warren, Mary Beth Byers of Howland, Timothy ( Annamarie) Byers of Cortland, Angela (Rich) Conway of Vienna, Christopher Byers of Niles, Stephen (Nikki) Byers of Tarpon Springs, Florida and Robert (Jennifer) Byers of Gulfport, Mississippi. In addition to his children, Wiley will always be remembered by his 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Pam Byers; brother, Patrick Quinn of Warren and sister, Mary Quinn of Richmond.

Besides his parents, Wiley was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy; son, Victor Byers; daughter, Lynn Britton; sons-in-law, Craig McKnight and John Koza III; grandson, Edward Smith; brother, Gail Byers and sisters, Marianna Gross and Bonnie Quinn.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Wiley on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483. A Funeral Liturgy, with Rev. William Rupp officiating, will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Lordstown at a later date

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Wiley’s name to the Warren Family Mission, P.O. Box 311, Warren, OH 44482.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.