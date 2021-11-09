W. Dale Snyder, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – W. Dale Snyder, 84, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Dale was born on May 28, 1937 in Braceville, Ohio, a son of Louis W. and Ada Ruth (Lee) Snyder.

Dale was a 1955 graduate of Howland High School. It was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Goss, who became the love of his life. The two were married in October of 1957 and celebrated 63 years of love and marriage together until Jackie’s passing in September of 2020.

Dale was a hard worker in his professional and personal life. He started his career by working for his father-in-law, J.W. Goss and in 1977 he opened his own business, Glass Gallery, Inc. Working alongside his business partner and brother-in-law, Ron Henkel, the two built a successful business. After a 40-year career, Dale enjoyed a well-deserved retirement beginning in May of 2000.

In addition, Dale had a lifetime commitment to his faith; he was an extremely active servant leader in Howland Community Church for over 65 years, serving as Trustee, Elder, Deacon and leading many committees including the Endowment, Scholarship, Audit and Stewardship Committees among others. He served in the Army National Guard and was President of the Ohio Glass Dealer’s Association.

Hobbies included boating, fishing and avidly cheering on the Ohio sports teams, especially the Browns, Indians and Buckeyes. Most of all, Dale was a devoted family man and cherished time spent with those he loved, especially his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dale is survived by his four children Cindi (Terry) Temnick of Phoenix, Arizona, Wendy (Rick) Ambrosio of Cortland, David (Paula) Snyder of Cortland and Peni (Dave) Spencer of Cortland; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren with three on the way; brother, Bob (Jane) Snyder; sisters, Jean (Bob) Smith and Sally Henning; a brother-in-law, George “Bill” (Judy) Goss, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his loyal dog, Champ, aka “The Canine Ambassador of Shepherd of the Valley.”

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jackie Snyder; brother, Ed Snyder; brother-in-law and business partner, Ron Henkel; sister-in-law, Bonnie Henkel and brother-in-law, Steve Henning.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dale on Friday evening, November 12, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, and again on Saturday morning from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

A celebration of life service will follow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, Ohio 44484, with Pastor Erica Brown presiding.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Dale’s name for the growth and enrichment of the youth program at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

To send flowers to W. Dale Snyder’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.