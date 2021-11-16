Vivian A. Flamini, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian A. Flamini, 95, formerly of Champion passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Gillette Nursing Home.

Vivian was born June 17, 1926, Brownsville, Pennsylvania. the daughter of Phillip and Kathryn Barreca.

She was a 1943 graduate of Brownsville High School.

She came to Warren in 1955 and retired in 1984 from Packard Electric as an assembler after 15 years. She had previously worked 3 ½ years for Warren Molded Plastic.

Vivian was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion and was a charter member of the Church, she volunteered for the fish dinner and funeral dinners, she was also a member of the Prayer Change Committee, morning ladies of the Church, Women’s Guild, Golden Agers, Naim Club, Eucharistic Ministers, TOPS #1694 Champion and the Bereavement Committee of the church.

She enjoyed quilting, crafts, sewing and crocheting, and polka dancing.

Vivian will be missed by her daughter, Angela (Nelson) Malone of Niles; a son, Thomas J. (Joyce) Flamini, Sr. of Champion; three grandchildren, Michael (Stacey) Malone, TJ Flamini and Mallory (Jeremy) Kellerman; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Emma; a brother, Frank T. (Marie) Barreca of Land-O-Lakes, Florida; a sister, Phyllis (Patsy) Grossi Dade City, Florida and a brother-in-law, George Fejko Macedonia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Angelo Flamini whom she married February 18, 1950.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Vivian on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Michael D. Balash offiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vivian’s name to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave Warren, Ohio 44483.

Special thanks to all the staff and nurses at Gillette Nursing Home and also a special thanks to all staff at Clearview Lantern where she resided for three years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

