Vivi Camelli, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivi Camelli, 77, of Warren, passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Vivi was born on August 10, 1944 in Chios, Greece, the daughter of Bill and Despina (Koutsounadis) Kalogeras.

Vivi and her family came to Warren in 1955.

She was a 1964 graduate of Warren Harding High School and went on to become a U.S. citizen in 1966. Vivi graduated from cosmetology school and was a skilled cosmetologist for many years.

After 30 years of service, she retired from Packard Electric.

In addition to her work career and being a proud homemaker, Vivi was an excellent gardener and fabulous cook – making all homemade meals and passing recipes down to younger generations. She also liked working on jumbo puzzles and going out to eat with her family. Her greatest love was spending quality time with those dearest to her, especially her grandchildren. Vivi was one of a kind and touched everyone’s life who knew and loved her. She was an angel on earth and will be profoundly missed.

Vivi is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gino Camelli; her children, Mark (Tammy) Camelli, Gina(Michael) Vacha and Dr. Andre (Dr. Kristina) Camelli; grandchildren, Dominic, Alec, Natalie, Elena and Luka Camelli and Alexis Terlecky and many cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Vivi was preceded in death by her brother, Tom (Zoro) Kalogeras.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Vivi on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with a Trisagion Service beginning at 5:00 p.m.

There will be a funeral service on Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting monetary donations be made in her honor to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

