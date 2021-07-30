Vito M. Clapp, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito M. Clapp, 91, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born May 8, 1930, in Girard, Ohio the son of Donato “Don” and Porzia (Ruggieri) Clapp.

He was a 1948 graduate of Girard High School and attended Kent State until he went to the Coast Guard. He served in the Korean War from 1951- 1954.

He went to work at G.M. Lordstown in 1966 and retired General Motors in 1986 in the assembly plant in the quality department as a quality control engineer. He previously worked for the State of Ohio in taxation Department where he met his wife Jackie at the Trumbull County Court House.

Vito was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and belonged to the K of C in Girard.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling he belonged to numerous leagues in both for many years and was a big Notre Dame fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandson.

Vito will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years Jackie Clapp who he married May 3, 1958, John (Joy) Clapp of Austintown and Gary (Ana) Clapp of Howland, grandchildren Melissa Anderson, Vincent (Kala), Nate, Alanna, Andrea, Alysa and Becky Lewis, two great grandsons Vince and Evan, one great granddaughter Kara, a sister-in-law Mary Jane Veri, and a nephew Larry Veri.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a twin son two days old and a grandson John Chris who passed away April 2007.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Vito’s name to St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

