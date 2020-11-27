Virginia Stefano, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Stefano, 95, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born April 2, 1925, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Americo “Henry” and Marietta “Mary” Rufo.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Trumbull County Agriculture Extension Service as a secretary after 20 years.

Virginia was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church site) in Warren and was also a member of Sunny Monday Card Club for 56 years.

She enjoyed playing 500 rummy, baking, traveling, hosting company, watching the Lawrence Welk Show, and being with her family.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Stefano of Warren and Richard (Donna) Stefano of Twinsburg; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Portschy and Natalie (Jed) Davis; five great-grandchildren, Leah, Ben, Grace, Joey and Riley and sister-in-law, Josephine Ferrante of Highland Heights.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John H. Stefano, whom she married May 10, 1947 and passed away February 14, 2017; a brother, Edmund Rufo and a sister, Rene Marsco.

A private family calling hours will be held do to the Covid-19.

A Funeral Mass will be open Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. James Church site, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, with Fr. John Trimbur officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Virginias name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Church Restoration fund, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A special thank you to Nicole Ruckman and Hospice of the Valley for their special care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

