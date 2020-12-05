Virginia Lupu, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lupu, 95, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Youngstown.

She was born April 8, 1925, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, the daughter of Philip and Rafila Chelsea.

Virginia was a devoted Mom, Gram and Buna. She had a special bond with her son, David.

She loved boating, gambling, eating mamaliga and sweets, a good martini and she loved to travel with David. Her favorite places were Las Vegas, California and any warm beach.

She also loved spending quality time with her granddaughters and her great-grandchildren and she loved to watch them do their activities and sports.

Virginia was a life-long member of the Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church.

She is survived by her son, David Lupu of Cortland; three grandchildren, Andrea Smesko (Mark), Stacey Gehring (Ronn), Kelley Lupu and six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, Jonathan, Harper, Hayden and Harrison, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John R. Lupu, whom she married on July 19, 1962 and passed away March 19, 1986; as well as, three brothers, Victor, John and Philip, Jr., Chelsea and a sister, Mary Streza.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

All donations can be made to the family.

