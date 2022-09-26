WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94.

She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich Vlasic of Warren, Ohio.

It was their Jean met her beloved husband, George Gundy and were married for 61 years before his passing in 2011.

Her memory will be carried on and cherished by her loving daughter, Frances M. Papalios (George) of Richmond, Virginia; grandson, Elias A. Papalios (Joanna); granddaughter, Barbie A. Papalios Normand (Justin); great-grandchildren, Georgie and Zoey Papalios and five nieces, Sandra L. Joblonicky, Mary Beth Meyers, Sandi Jo Bona, Rebecca Begala and Mia Gundy.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, George Gundy, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and her sister, Diana A. Vlasic.

Jean, always on the go, was an active volunteer in her community and church. While living in Warren and later, Columbus, Ohio, she would knit endlessly, lap blankets for local nursing homes, baby hats for preemies and if you were lucky, one of her famous Christmas stockings.

She was a devoted member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. James Church in Warren, Ohio and a devout parishioner.

Jean and George took great pleasure in reuniting with George’s old shipmates from the USS South Dakota and their wives. Usually heading to the Black Hills of South Dakota, so apropos for this particular group of WWII navy veterans. The support shown by the people of South Dakota over the years endeared Jean and George to the area and culture. They enjoyed traveling together, exploring the country they loved and forming lifelong friendships along the way.

With Jean’s passing, a link to the past and stories of the good old’ days go with her. She will be forever missed, the memories we cherish will be blessings to all.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Jean Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation (donate.crazyhorsememorial.org) a favorite destination of Jean and George during their many travels out west or to your local Hospice & Palliative Care (hospicecareinc.org).

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Jean’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.