WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Jean” DeLucia Carpenter, 93, of Warren, died, Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Hacienda of the River facility in Tucson, Arizona with her daughter and son-in-law at her bedside.

Mrs. Carpenter was born July 23, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Eloda Campana.

Mrs. Carpenter was a public health nurse of the city of Warren Health Department for over 27 years.

She was a friend to all and touched the hearts of so many people in Warren with her care giving support. She won several awards in nursing in the tri-county area, such as Excellence Award for outstanding contributions in public health. She also gave numerous talks for the Trumbull unit of the American Cancer Society and was the Nurse of Hope for the Society. When she retired, she continued to educate adults and children with her position as a docent for the Butler Arts Museum of Youngstown and Warren.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Carpenter, is preceded in death by her first husband, Louis R. DeLucia, who died in 1983 and her husband, Charles R. Carpenter, who died in 2020; her three sisters, Rose LaRock, Mary Zader and Celeste Caniglia and an infant brother, Angelo Campana.

Mrs. Carpenter leaves two children, daughter Jeannie L. (Lawrence) Stang of Stow, Ohio and son, Angelo L. (Patricia) DeLucia of Kent, Ohio. She had five grandchildren close to her heart, Mike (Kim) Stang, Allen (Michelle) Stang, Larry Joe (Amy) Stang, Christopher and Jonathan DeLucia. She had two great grandchildren, Alana and Avery Stang. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews, several of which she was their Baptism Godmother.

She loved cooking Italian food, traveling (especially to Italy), growing flowers, ceramics, playing cards, and gathering with family. She was always optimistic in support of her family’s dreams and efforts and was a great comfort in difficult times.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to Jean from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

The family requests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Mrs. Carpenter’s name to Blessed Sacrament Relay For Life, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or the Cleveland Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park STE 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.

Professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Virginia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.