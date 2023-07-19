WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Radu Gania, 91, passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

She was born on February 10, 1932, in Warren, Ohio to George and Anna Radu who immigrated from Romania.

Virginia was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of The Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church.

Affectionately known as “Virg”, she had a quick wit and could often be found sharing many of her favorite sayings such as “It is What It is”. Virginia loved to work complex 1,000-piece puzzles. Over the past three years in Arizona, she completed over 50 puzzles where she happily posed for a picture with her masterpiece. She was an avid seamstress, loved to travel and looked forward to making yearly trips to her home in Florida where she and her husband, George, would escape the harsh Ohio winters. She enjoyed the company of many friends from all over the US and Canada, whom she met while in Florida. Virg was always first in line for a trip to the casinos where she loved to play the slot machines. Her fondest memory was a trip she took to Romania where she visited numerous churches throughout the country. Virginia loved to talk about recipes with her grandson, Preston and especially loved the cookies he made for her.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jeni Nelson (Geoff), with whom she made her home; George S. Gania, Jr. (Mary Ann), Jerry Gania (Pat) and two other sons; a sister, Mary Corsatea; her beloved grandson, Preston J. Nelson; grandsons, Ryan Nelson, Jeff Gania, Sammy Gania and Jeremy Gania; granddaughters, Emily Nelson, Tiffany and Stephanie Chimento and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George S. Gania, Sr. and sisters, Ann Bradian and Jennie Truta.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Holy Resurrection Romanian Church in Warren followed by burial in Oakwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Friends and family may call from 9:30 – 10:00 with service immediately following.

All donations in celebration of Virginia’s life should be made to Hospice of the Valley, c/o Jeni Nelson, 8924 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, STE G5-206, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.