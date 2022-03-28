NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. “Jean” Parker, 82, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Jean was born June 14, 1939, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Reidman.

Jean was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School and received a RN degree in 1961 from Sharon Regional Hospital Nursing School.

She moved to Brookfield in 1967 and resided in Niles for 20+ years. She worked for 15 years at Sharon Emergency Room and private Doctors office for 15 years. She enjoyed reading especially mystery books, going to Church and socializing with her friends and family.

Jean is survived by her two children Shelly (Jeff) Bandy of Hudson, Florida and Kirk (Jennifer) Parker of Howland, six grandchildren Michael Filipovich, Joshua (Cassie) Filipovich, Evan (Morgan) Parker, Olivia, Hannah and Hayden Parker, three great grandchildren Kate, Eva and Liam and three sisters Carol Bennett, Mary Beth McCartney and Elaine (Andy) Phillips.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private family service was held.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Virginia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.