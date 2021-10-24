Virgil Ciabattoni, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil Ciabattoni, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 19, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Luigi and Pasqualina Ciabattoni.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 12 years. He retired from Copperweld Steel, where he had worked for over 42 years.

Virgil was a down-to-earth man who believed in honesty, integrity and hard work. He was generous with everyone he met. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, winemaking and taking care of his home and property, including hundreds of blue spruce trees – truly a paradise on earth.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Dolores (Leopardi) Ciabattoni, whom he married May 10, 1958; a daughter, Marisa (Albert) Gregos of Warren and son, Dino (Debbie) Ciabattoni of Lawrence, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Louis and Dr. Joseph Ciabattoni.

A private Mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio.

Burial was at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Donations are not being requested, but if desired, may be sent to St. Mary’s Church in his memory.

