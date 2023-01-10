WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola “Vi” DiAntonio, 93, of Stow, formerly of Warren, passed away on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at The Landing of Stow, assisted living and memory care facility.

Vi was born on November 20, 1929, in Colebrook, Ohio, a daughter of Adam and Edna (Soberajski) Helinski.

After graduating from Colebrook High School in 1947, Vi moved to Warren where she married Rudolph V. “Rudy” DiAntonio. Together, they shared 46 years of marriage until Rudy’s passing in 1999.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Vi worked in nutrition services at Trumbull Regional Hospital, then Trumbull Memorial Hospital, for 29 years.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and was a dedicated parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church. Vi was hard-working and generous and will be deeply missed.

Vi will always be remembered by her daughter-in-law, Marsha DiAntonio of Stow, Ohio; grandchildren, Gina (Jeff) Swartzel of Indianapolis, Indiana and John DiAntonio of Parma, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Elliana and Benjamin Swartzel and Lincoln and Colton DiAntonio.

Besides her parents, Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy DiAntonio; son, Randy DiAntonio; brothers, Sylvester, Henry and Chester Helinski and sisters, Lorrida Czerski, Theresa Kuklinski, Frances Stein and Emily Neumann.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Vi on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Vi’s name to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 OR at www.crhcf.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Viola “Vi” DiAntonio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.