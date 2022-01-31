NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincenzina “Vicky” Antonia (Carabetta) Montevideo, 88, of Niles, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Vicky will always be remembered and loved for her generosity and smile.

She was born March 26, 1933 in S. Giovanni di Gerace, Reggio Calabria, Italy, the daughter of Giuseppe and Rosa (Papandrea) Carabetta.

Vicky immigrated to the United States in 1953 with her daughter, Linda and loved her adopted home.

Vicky married her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, Philip “Monty” Montevideo on September 13, 1952 and they spent over 57 years of wonderful marriage until his passing on March 3, 2010.

Besides being a homemaker, Vicky retired from General Motors Lordstown Plant where she worked on the assembly line.

Vicky was a true matriarch and always made her family her top priority. She was the most amazing cook and was well known for her unsurpassed homemade cavatelli and meatballs, manicotti, pizza and Christmas zippoli. She enjoyed sharing the food she had prepared with her family, neighbors and friends. Anyone who visited her home never left without having a cup of coffee and a homemade pastry.

In later years Vicky worked with Around the Clock Agency where she was a caretaker for the elderly and homebound.

Vicky was a woman with strong faith and had a special devotion to St. Anthony of Padua and the Blessed Mother. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society. She enjoyed making cheese puffs for the church’s annual festival. Vicky also volunteered her time as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound as well as Hillside Hospital, Shepherd of the Valley and Autumn Hills.

She was a neighborhood representative for the American Cancer Society Drive.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children, Linda (Bruce) Bennett of Niles, Debra (Kenneth) Ruse of Canfield, Judy (Steven) Berry of Jamison, Pennsylvania and Anthony (Amber) Montevideo; her beloved 11 grandchildren, Jeffery, Matthew and Bruce Daniel Bennett, Matthew Ruse, Brittany Simon, Marc Ruse, Jordon, Lauren and Jacob Berry, Hunter and Leah Montevideo and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Maria Montevideo and Mary Jane Mosca and brother-in-law, Edward Mosca. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Vicky was preceded in death by her brother, Domenico Carabetta.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Vicky on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren where the Mt. Carmel Bereavement Ministry will conduct prayers at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a prayer service held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Niles, with Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw as officiant.

Burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Philip.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Vicky’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vincenza “Vicky” Antonia (Carabetta) Montevideo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.