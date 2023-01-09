WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent John “Vince” DiCenso, 91, of Warren passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Vince was born on December 28, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary (Fasano) DiCenso.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1950, Vince was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He served from 1952 to 1955, achieving the rank of Sergeant and earning Korean, EN and National Defense Service Medals. Vince was honroably discharged for his service.

While stationed in Japan, Vince met the love of his life, Sumi “June” Matsuki. The two were married in August of 1954 and celebrated 58 years of marriage until June’s passing in 2012.

Upon returning home, Vince became the owner and operator of “Vince’s Carpet Sales,” serving the city of Warren for many years.

Besides being dedicated to his work, Vince enjoyed reading, shooting targets with his nephews and taking trips to Las Vegas. Most of all, he was devoted to his family. Vince took on countless side jobs in order to make sure his daughters were taken care of. He loved being around his extended family and enjoyed keeping them together. Vince will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Vince will always be remembered by his daughters, Nora DiCenso of Warren and Elisa (Ernest Sr.) long of Champion; grandchildren, Amanda Thompson, David Thompson, Brandie Long and Ernest Jr. (Eydokia) Long; great-grandchildren, Rayna Schoenfeld, Rylie Fritz, Gemma Gera, Rowan Bodien, Monty and Brandon Green and Christian and Mia Long; great-great- grandchildren, Cambri Green and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Vince was preceded in death by his wife, Sumi “June” DiCenso and siblings, Dolores, John, Pat, Carmella, Amy and Josephine.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Vince on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

Additional Calling hours will be on Thursday morning, January 12, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Funeral Service will follow on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Vince’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

