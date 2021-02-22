Vilma Lubi Groat, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services will be held for Vilma Lubi Groat, 90, of Warren who passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday February 19, 2021.

Mrs. Groat was born on March 25, 1930 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Barbara (Kain) Desport.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Mrs. Groat was a homemaker.

She was a lifelong member of the First United Church of Christ in Warren.

Vilma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had the most gentle and kind heart and was loved by all.

Vilma enjoyed reading and was an avid collector of cookbooks and recipes. She enjoyed gardening and visiting gardens of the south and Mill Creek Park Riverside Gardens.

Vilma will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Raymond G. Groat; three sons, Thomas L. Groat of Warren, Jeffery S. (Teresa) Groat of Chicago, IL and Douglas R. Groat of Warren; two sisters, Barbara Orr of Warren, and Helen (Dave) Christman of Somers, Connectict; a brother, John (MaryAnn) of Kamiah, Idaho; two grandsons whom she adored, Max and Ted and a sister-in law, Mary Ann Desport of Warren.

Vilma is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Nichola, Victor and William Desport.

Vilma requested that no calling hours were to be held, but instead to remember her in your thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional care Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vilma L Groat, please visit our floral store.