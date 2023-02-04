NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria “Vicki” Mango, 69, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her residence.

She was born June 27, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Camarata) Mango.

Vicki was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a graduate of the Youngstown State University Nursing Program.

Vicki left floor nursing for a Psychiatric Unit at St. Joseph Hospital to teach biofeedback for eight years. She went on to California Hospital in Newport Beach, California. She re-entered nursing in a group program at Long Beach Memorial. She was awarded for her stellar behavior for treating all people the way they would want to be treated. She transferred to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. She was quickly given a new position with Pain Management. Vicki excelled on the ACR unit for seven years, then transferred to outpatient surgery. Once married to Dr. Alan Tobias, Vicki relocated and found Part-time employment on the floor. She received several accommodations for her supervisors.

She enjoyed her cat, Caesar, for 19 years. When she moved to Niles, she attained her home, which filled up over the years. She loved knick knacks and reminders of the music she loved. She also enjoyed many visits with her mother, father, nieces, great-nephew and her grandmother, aunts and uncles.

She leaves a brother, Thomas (Brenda) Mango of Fort Myers, Florida; her nieces, Vanessa and Leslie of Fort Myers and Heather from McDonald; she leaves two uncles, Peter and Andre (Loretta) Camarata; great-aunt, Connie and aunt, Marge Camarata; she also leaves several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Leona Mango.

Memorial calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel at 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. A short memorial service will take place following visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

Family and Friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Vicki’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Victoria “Vicki” Mango, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.