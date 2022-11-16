WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki L. Delaquila, 64, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at her residence.

Vicki was born April 22, 1958, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Samuel “Sam”, Sr. and Dorothy Delaquila.

She was a 1976 graduate of Howland High School and a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

She retired from Progressive Insurance as an information technologist after 33 years in Cleveland.

Vicki was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

She enjoyed traveling especially to Italy numerous times, very involved in her High School Class Reunion, Warren Italian Festival, spending time with her family at the family pool, spending time at the casinos and spending time with her friends.

She is survived by her two brothers, Samuel “Sam” (Joanne) Delaquila, Jr. of Howland and David (Laura) Delaquila of Howland; three nieces, Angela, Alycia and Abigail “Abby” Delaquila; two cousins, Richard (Patricia) Delaquila, Jr. and Michael (Olivia) Delaquila, Jr. and two uncles, Michael (Barbara) Delaquila and Richard Delaquila, both of Howland.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an Aunt Bonnie Delaquila.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Vicki’s name to the Howland High School Paw Pantry, 200 Schaffer Drive NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.