WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa Lachowski, 42, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Atrium Hospital in Charlotte following a short illness.

She was born June 3, 1979, in Warren, Ohio to the late David F. and Carolyn Lachowski.

Vanessa was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She enjoyed hosting parties, traveling, and playing bingo. Above all Vanessa loved spending time with her niece, Magdalene.

Vanessa’s memory will be cherished by her sister, Mia Davis and her niece, Magdalene Davis.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Mia Davis of Charlotte and brothers Jeff Lachowski of Warren, Ohio and David Lachowski of Warren, Ohio.

Private family calling hours and service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Vanessa’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 3, 2022 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.