WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tsambica Teoharis Campbell, 91, of Warren passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her home in Warren.

Tsambica was born on September 18, 1930, in Lindos, Rhodes, Greece, a daughter of Manuel and Marianthi (Lambis) Teoharis.

Tsambica’s father came to the United States first and worked at steel mills in Warren. Because the Second World War was looming, he worked and saved all he could to bring his family to safety before war broke out. In 1939, his wife and nine-year old Tsambica joined him in the United States. The family settled into a home on Wolfe Court in Warren along with other Greeks and were a part of that vibrant and growing Greek-American community.

Tsambica graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1948.

Eventually, she got a job at Packard Electric where she worked in various jobs and quality control for over 34 years.

She met her husband, Richard Campbell, at Packard. They were married for 46 years and had many adventures together traveling to Greece annually and throughout the United States with the Yasou Club from St. Demetrios.

She enjoyed cooking, knitting, socializing with her friends and above all traveling.

Tsambica will always be remembered by her husband, Richard Campbell of Warren; son, Manuel Baglanis (daughter-in-law Kathie Hammond) of El Cerrito, California; grandson, James Baglanis of New York City, and her sister Jeanne Barlas (nephew Phil Barlas and nieces Mauri, Demetra and Phaedra Barlas of Massachusetts and New York).

Tsambica was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel in 1973 and Marianthi in 1984.

Tsambica’s family honored her with private services held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

Tsambica was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

