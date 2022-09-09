WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.

Trudy was born on January 18, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James and Helen (Gobby) Brown. She was raised in Kinsman, Ohio and lived near several aunts, uncles and cousins that she was extremely close with.

Trudy was a graduate of Badger High School and went on to attend nursing school and worked as a nurse for her entire career.

She spent 25 years in the Recovery Room at Warren General Hospital. She then worked for a local oral surgeon and St. Joseph Hospital on the third floor. Trudy enjoyed her profession profoundly and had a passion for caring for others. She often received thank you cards from her patients for her compassion and excellent care.

Besides her work, Trudy lived her happiest time when her mother was alive and they shared a home together. They loved to cook gourmet meals, go out for dinner and dancing, gather with friends, and they always enjoyed their two cocktails each evening before bed. Trudy was also a great friend to many. She was the life of the party – the red-headed dancing queen that everyone loved. Even when wheelchair bound, Trudy showed up to the dance floor with her fancy footwork each and every time.

Trudy will always be remembered and missed by her family. She is survived by her only child, Amber (Gary) Soukenik; and beloved grandchildren who were everything to her. She was extremely close with grandchildren, Drew (Alaina) Guido and Logan Paige Wallace. When they were young, Trudy showered them with love and played a vital role in raising them. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her great-granddaughter, Capri Lain Guido, who is expected in mid-November.

She also leaves her bonus grandchildren, Shaun Soukenik, Cory Soukenik and Ashley (Adam) Rossi; and great-grandchildren, Annette, Vivianne, George and Harrison Rossi. She was grateful for her Sunday Fundays with her large, loving family. She will be sorely missed by Jill (Pease) Gross, who was like a second daughter to her and with Trudy in her last moments. Lastly, Trudy leaves her long-term caregiver, Denise Duke, who was by her side until the end. They had a special bond and Trudy loved her very much.

Besides her parents, Trudy was preceded in death by her aunts, whom she also adored and loved spending time with.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Trudy on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A short funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 Noon and will be officiated by Pastor Michael White from Grace Fellowship Church, where Trudy was a member. Burial will be at Kinsman Cemetery.

One of her greatest joys in life was her rescue cat, Twinkle, who was her constant companion and helped prolong her life. In memory of Trudy, donations can be made to Animal Pawtectors Cat Rescue (www.animalpawtectors.org), P.O. Box 303, Cortland, OH 44410.

