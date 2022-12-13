WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Nick Kalogeras, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s hospital surrounded by his family at his bedside.

Tom was born on August 13, 1942 in Warren, Ohio. A son of the late Nick and Sophie Kalogeras.

He graduated from Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia and attended Youngstown State University.

Tom owned and operated Nick Kalogeras and Son Painting and Spraying Contractor. He later opened and operated a golf shop in Howland, Parr Golf Shoppe and then worked as a supervisor at AVI Food Systems, retiring in 2004. During his retirement he joined the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel staff.

Tom was a lifelong member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church where he served many years on parish council, as well as being the first Father/Son President of the church. He worked tirelessly at the many church functions, including the Friday fish frys and the Greek festival. He was a life member of AHEPA and vice president of YASOU.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, the love of his life, Angeline “Angie” Kalogeras; his daughter, Pamela (Donald Jr.) Fowler of Howland; son, Nick (Melissa) Kalogeras of Upper Arlington, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Ward, Ryan (Makenzie) Fowler, Anna and Tommy Kalogeras; Great grandchildren Ella Fowler, and Sophia Ward. He will also be missed by his sister, Jean (George) Arnitsis of Astoria, New York, and niece and nephew.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his in-laws, Mike and Bessie Vasilion and his beloved pet, Abbie.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, December 15 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a Trisagion service taking place at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will be on Friday December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 4448 with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Monetary donations may be in Tom’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Tom’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.