HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tisha (Vigorito) Fowler, 77, of Howland passed away on Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Tisha was born on September 25, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Gabriel J. and Mary (Nafe) Vigorito.

Tisha was a 1963 graduate of Howland High School.

Following graduation, she took a job at Packard Electric, where she worked for over 40 years.

In addition to working full-time, Tisha was a proud homemaker and a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she volunteered for funeral lunches and SCOPE.

She enjoyed playing cards, reading and was an excellent cook and baker, especially when it came to the holidays. She truly appreciated nature, particularly the fall scenery in Cook Forest. Most of all, family was at the center of Tisha’s world. She loved keeping family traditions alive and cherished the time she spent with those she loved. Tisha will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tisha will always be remembered by her husband of 48 years, Frank L. Fowler, Sr. of Warren; son, Frank, Jr. (Melinda) Fowler of Warren; daughter, Mary Jessica (Mark) Beard of Cortland; grandchildren, Courtney Clark, Hannah and Nathan Fowler and Dalton Beard and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Tisha was preceded in death by her sister and namesake, Letitia D. Vigorito and brothers, John A. Vigorito, Gabriel A. Vigorito and James M. Vigorito, Sr.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Tisha on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding. All are asked to meet at the church.

