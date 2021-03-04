Tina M. Kiepper, Warren, Ohio

Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

February 28, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tina M. Kiepper, Warren, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina M. Kiepper, 54, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her brother’s residence after a long a battle with M.S.

Tina was born February 3, 1967, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late John M. and Carmella (Orsini) Flaminio.

She was a 1985 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Tina had worked for the family busines for ten years as a hostess.

Tina was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish -St. James site.

She enjoyed boating and water skiing.

Tina is survived by her daughter, Olivia Kiepper of Vienna; a brother, Don Flaminio of Howland; a sister, Joann Pennachio of Warren; mieces and nephews, Dante (Cassie), Gino and Erica Pennachio, John, Marco, Alan, Alexis and Shawnna Flaminio and four great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frank S. Flaminio and an aunt, Norma Orsini.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service led by Rev. Christopher Cicero at 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tina M. Kiepper, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com