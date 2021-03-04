Tina M. Kiepper, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina M. Kiepper, 54, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her brother’s residence after a long a battle with M.S.

Tina was born February 3, 1967, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late John M. and Carmella (Orsini) Flaminio.

She was a 1985 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Tina had worked for the family busines for ten years as a hostess.

Tina was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish -St. James site.

She enjoyed boating and water skiing.

Tina is survived by her daughter, Olivia Kiepper of Vienna; a brother, Don Flaminio of Howland; a sister, Joann Pennachio of Warren; mieces and nephews, Dante (Cassie), Gino and Erica Pennachio, John, Marco, Alan, Alexis and Shawnna Flaminio and four great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frank S. Flaminio and an aunt, Norma Orsini.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service led by Rev. Christopher Cicero at 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

