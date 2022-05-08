BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy John “TJ” Johnson of Canfield, Ohio passed peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 12:10 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, surrounded by family following an accident.

Tim was born May 19, 1950, in Warren, Ohio to Raymond E. and Margaret L. Johnson who both preceded him in death.

TJ graduated from Mathews High School in 1968.

Following high school, he served honorably in the United States Army.

After military service he worked for Conrail Railroad. He retired from the United States Postal Service as an electronic technician.

In his spare time, Tim enjoyed Cleveland baseball and football, playing cards, spiritual enlightenment, traveling, photography, civil war history and home renovation.

Left to cherish his memory are sons Loren (Jennie) Johnson of Randolph, Ohio and Gregory (Jonathan Kruper) Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers, Jeff (Elizabeth) Johnson of Beaufort, South Carolina, Joel (Sandra) Johnson of Hertford, North Carolina and sister, Melanie (James) Jordan of Vienna, Ohio, as well as his cherished granddaughter, Regan. He will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews and longtime friend and confidant Patty Santini.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Timothy Friday, May 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483. With a comital service after at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers for the service, please spread joy by sending flowers in Tim’s memory to someone you know in need of a blessing

