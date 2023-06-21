FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy C. Rice, 44, of Fowler passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at University Hospital in Cleveland following an accident while doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.

Tim was born on September 10, 1978 in Warren, Ohio to Frank and Delorice (Faulkner) Rice. In 1996, he graduated from Mathews High School, where he met the love of his life, Jennifer. The two married on July 19, 2003. They have two beautiful daughters, Madison and Alexis, who Tim loved with ALL his heart.

Tim was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served on the USS Enterprise.

Tim was a very talented tool and dye maker. He worked as a supervisor at Glunt Industries in Niles, Ohio.

Tim enjoyed spending his free time with his closest family and friends, riding motorcycles, vacationing, camping and just being together, having fun and making memories.

Tim is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rice of Fowler; daughters, Madison and Alexis Rice of Fowler; parents, Frank and Delorice Rice of West Virginia; father and mother-in-law, Bud and Bonnie Morgan of Fowler; brothers, Anthony (Debbie) Rice of Kinsman, Willie (Rhonda) Rice of Vienna, B.J. Morgan of Johnston and Jason Hall of Mecca; sisters, Karen Rice of Kinsman, Barb (Dino) D’Avignon of Youngstown, Jackie Rice of Alabama, Leslie (Pepper) Long of Fowler and Kelly Ruiter of Johnston and many nieces and nephews who will miss him deeply.

Tim will be forever remembered and dearly missed by his extended family and friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Tim on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tim’s family would like to thank the trauma staff at University Hospital in Cleveland and the Lifebanc team for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tim’s wife.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

