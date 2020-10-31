Thomas Shilling, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Shilling, 71, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020; he passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Warren.

Tom was born in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Delbert and Marcella Shilling.

After graduation from Ravenna High School, he attended Kent State University earning a Bachelor’s of Education Degree. Tom had a successful 40-year teaching career in the JFK School system instructing pupils in Social Studies. Mr. Shilling was a dedicated instructor who always pushed his students to achieve excellence in and out of the classroom.

Tom had a passion for politics and was always quick with a witty line to cover any situation. A die-hard Brown’s fan, cheering them on win or lose. People will always remember Tom’s love and dedication to his pets.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Robert Shilling of Salem, Ohio; sister, Joann (Gary) Cline of Paris, Ohio; sister, Frances Pagliari of Ravenna, Ohio; brother, Michael (Barbara) Shilling of Mantua, Ohio; sister, Paulette Shilling of Rootstown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Shilling of Deerfield, Ohio.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service held.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions in honor of Thomas Shilling, be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

