Thomas R. Harcarik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Harcarik passed peacefully in his home on February 13, 2021.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 19, 1929 and was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Kochera Harcarik.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1948. Tom met his wife Angela at a high school football game and they were married in 1954.

Tom served in the United States Army in the 101 Airborne Infantry Division where was stationed in Japan. While in Japan, he earned judo from Japanese masters. He used his judo skills to entertain the troops during exhibitions with his instructors. He and his brother Joseph filmed scenes during the making of the 1952 Joe and Willy Back at the Front, but they did not make it into the final cut.

After his honorable discharge, Tom earned diplomas in radio and television service and mechanical drafting. He worked at the Van Huffel Tube Company for 20 years and then at Ajax Magnethermic for 30 years until his retirement. While at Ajax, he traveled to over 70 countries worldwide including Russia, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Ireland.

Tom’s life-long passion was music. He was accepted into the New York School of Performing Arts but was drafted before he could formally enroll. Although it seemed there weren’t too many instruments he couldn’t play, he excelled at the violin and guitar. He also enjoyed playing the fiddle and ukulele for his friends and with his fellow musicians. The consummate entertainer, Tom played music up until his final days.

Tom’s other hobby was gardening. His garden was his pride and joy and he felt great pleasure providing his vegetables, most famously his zucchini and tomatoes, to friends and neighbors.

Tom is preceded in death by Angela, his wife of 67 years, siblings Joseph, Dorothy Mance, Robert, Rosemarie Shinosky, Katheryn Swindler, Carol Williams, and John.

He is survived by his brother Ted (Shirley) of Warren, sons Stephen of Warren and Thomas (Pamela) of Columbus and grandchildren Kevin and Kyle.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Frantisek Katrinak at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Tom from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Church. Masks and Social Distancing will be mandated.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church 232 Seneca Avenue NE. Warren, OH 44481.

