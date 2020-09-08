Thomas R. Carto, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Carto, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Tom was born July 22, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Albert and Rebecca Carto.

He was a proud 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a 1974 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

He retired in 1999 from Packard Electric as a tow-motor operator after 34 years.

Thomas was a member of Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church in Warren, where he had been a cantor, President for the Church Council for five years, AROY Executive Board and President of the Orthodox Brotherhood USA.

Tom served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.

Tom was loved by many family and friends. He took a genuine interest in everyone he met even if it was only for a short time. He was extremely funny and loved making people smile. He looked at life in a positive way. He enjoyed watching birds outside his kitchen window, good food and traveling around the world. He loved watching cooking shows, Jeopardy and PBS. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Tom is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Rick) Alberini of Niles and two nephews, Richard T. (Kim) Alberini of Davenport, Florida and Jeffrey (Kristen) Alberini of Howland; a great-niece, Ava Alberini; a great-nephew, Cooper Alberini and several God children. He also leaves behind so many loving relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family of Tom would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff who took care of him at Lake Vista in Cortland, Greenbriar in Boardman, Heritage Manor in Youngstown, University Hospital in Cleveland and The Hospice House in Poland. Special thanks to Fr. James Barkett and his family.

A private family calling hours and service was held.

Burial was in Niles City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s name to Kent State University online at http://ksu.convio.net/ThomasCarto or by check mailed to KSU Foundation, PO Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242-0001. Checks made to KSU Foundation. Designate “Last Dollar Kent for Tom Carto” in the notes section.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

