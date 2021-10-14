Thomas M. Kane, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Kane, 66, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his residence.

Tom was born September 2, 1955, in Warren, Ohio the son of Philip and Marian Kane.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for the last 11 years for Cleveland Can Corp. in Niles Ohio as an inspector. He previously worked at Things Remembered warehouse.

He enjoyed working on his computer and golfing.

Tom served our Country in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman during Vietnam.

Tom is survived by his three brothers, Phillip (Susan) Kane of Herkimer, New York, James (Debra) Kane of Niles, Ohio and William (Janice) Kane of Eugene, Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers send your donations to ‘Niles Community Services’, Tiffany Square, 401 Vienna Ave, Niles, OH 44446.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

