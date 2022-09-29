WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. “Tom” Trimbur, 80, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his residence.

Tom was born on August 29, 1942, in Warren, Ohio the son of Joseph and Lena Trimbur.

Tom received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from The Ohio State University and Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

He retired from the Warren City School District at Turner Jr. High, Warren Western Reserve High School and Warren G. Harding High School, as a teacher after 34 years. Tom also coached the Warren Western Reserve boys’ basketball, the Warren G. Harding boys’ basketball and the Warren G. Harding girls’ volleyball teams during his time within the district. Tom also worked for ten years at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel after his retirement.

Tom was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren, Ohio.

He loved his family and friends, going on daily walks with his dogs and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tom will be missed by his wife, Sue A. Trimbur; his son, Joseph (Brianna) Trimbur of Lordstown; daughter, Megan (Patrick) Gallagher of Dryden, New York; granddaughter, Clare Gallagher and his brother, Reverend John S. Trimbur of Poland.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Tom Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2:00 – 5;00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be in Tom’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116; the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 41473 or the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Tom’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.