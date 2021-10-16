Thomas J. Higgins, Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Higgins, Sr., 76, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Thomas was born on January 25, 1945, in Erie, PA, the son of Arthur and Dorothy Higgins.

He was a 1962 graduate of Academy High School in Erie and came to Howland in 1984.

After 48 years of service, Thomas retired from Covelli Enterprises as a Profit Specialist.

He enjoyed bowling, yard work, and especially golf. He made a hole-in-one at Tamer Winn Golf Course at the fifth hole, 101 yards. Thomas was an avid Penn State fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by his three children, Tammy Mullen of Howland, Thomas J. (Suzanne) Higgins, Jr. of Erie, Pennsylvania and Raeann (Eric) Johns of Baltimore, Maryland; six grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua, Jeremy (Elizabeth), Trisha, Thomas III and Eric II; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Ben, Alex and Connor; two brothers, Frederick (Eve) Higgins of Palos Verdes, California and Ronald Higgins of Lyons, New York and long-time, dear friend, Janet Hartley of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Calling Hours will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thomas’s name to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.