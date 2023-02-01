CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Trevelline, 95, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Theresa was born November 15, 1927, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Theodosio and Adelaide (D’Altorio) Ramicone.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and moved to Cortland in 2000.

She was the wife of the founder of the original west side Hot Dog Shoppe that opened in 1946.

Theresa was a member of St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland.

She was an avid sports, fan especially the Cleveland Browns and was a season ticket holder for many years, an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed cooking, sewing and doing crossword puzzles.

She will be missed by her son, Mark Trevelline of Cortland.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul Trevelline, who passed away February 2, 2013.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Theresa’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa Trevelline, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.