Thaddeus D. McGuire, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thaddeus David McGuire, 92, died peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021 in his family home in Warren, Ohio. Thad spent his final days attended to by his eight children and caregivers.

Thad was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Kathleen Theresa (Long) McGuire, in 2019.

Thad was profoundly blessed.

Thad was born February 4, 1928 in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, the fifth of ten children of Amelia (Loibl) McGuire and James J. McGuire.

Thad attended Saint Mary’s grade school and graduated from Harding High School in 1946, both in Warren, Ohio.

Thad enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in 1946 and trained at Fort Lawton, Washington to be a submarine cable technician. He served as a transmitter attendant with the Alaska Communications System in Ketchikan, Alaska where he owned a small boat and liked to go salmon fishing. Thad received the World War II Victory Medal and was honorably discharged in 1948 with the rank of Technician Fifth Grade. He was subsequently commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, Infantry, in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955.

Thad received a bachelor of arts degree from Ohio University in 1952 and graduated from The Ohio State University Medical School in 1956.

Thad and Kathleen McGuire were married on August 29, 1953 in Saint Mary’s Church in Warren, Ohio. Throughout their 66 years of marriage, Thad and Kathleen were inseparable. They shared a love like no other, a devotion that was evident to everyone who met them and a love that is an inspiration and aspiration to all.

Dr. McGuire and his partner, Dr. Steven Pollis, established a family medical practice on Parkman Road in Warren, Ohio for 42 years. During that time, Dr. McGuire saw thousands of patients including many area factory workers, went on countless house calls, delivered over 2,500 babies, served as the Deputy Trumbull County Coroner with Dr. Pollis and on occasion accepted eggs and other farm produce in payment for his services. Dr. McGuire was associated with both Saint Joseph’s and Trumbull Memorial Hospitals. Dr. McGuire also served as the team physician for the John F. Kennedy High School football team with Dr. Tom Wilson. The numerous patients who Dr. McGuire served throughout his career were blessed by his passion for the field of medicine, analyzing and solving their ailments and doing all of this with a great sense of humor, sensitivity and kindness.

Thad loved to golf at the Trumbull Country Club, do yard work, wash the family station wagon and Cadillac, travel and drink beer and Maker’s Mark. Thad played the drums in the Dixie Docs band and owned and drove two Triumph Spitfire convertibles. Thad and Kathleen were avid fans of The Ohio State University football team, were long-standing members the OSU Buckeye Club and OSU football season ticket holders for over 25 years. Some of their favorite memories were wearing the “scarlet and grey” together at a tailgate.

Thad was an ardent member of the Roman Catholic Church, served as a lector at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio and for years, accompanied by his wife Kathleen, was a daily communicant.

Thad was preceded in death by his parents, James and Amelia (Loibl) McGuire; his sisters, Claire McGuire of Warren, Ohio and Suzanne Hayes of Michigan and by four brothers, James, Bernard, Robert and Ronald McGuire.

Thad is survived by two sisters, Edie Hitchcock of California and Helene Haughney of California; his brother, Patrick McGuire of Florida; his sisters-in-law, Lucille (Guarnieri) McGuire/Bayman, Sheila McGuire, Charline McGuire and Lucy McGuire and by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Thad is survived by his eight children and their families, Marylee Mokris and her spouse, Jeff, of Fernandina Beach and Ocean Reef, Florida; Molly Lieberman and her spouse, Mike Lieberman, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Maura Chamberlin and her spouse, Kedric Chamberlin, of Wilmette, Illinois; Patricia Welsh and her spouse, Richard Welsh, of Tyrone, Georgia; Pamela Sell of Jackson, Wyoming; Father Thaddeus McGuire of Scottsdale, Arizona; Tom McGuire of Toronto, Canada and Tim McGuire and his spouse, Jennifer McGuire, of Evanston, Illinois.

Private calling hours by invitation, including a vigil and prayer of the Holy Rosary, will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A public funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483.

