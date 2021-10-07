Terrance L. Mackey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance L. “Terry” Mackey, 73, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Washington Square Health Care of an extended illness.

He was born July 21, 1948, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the son of Harold and Dolores Mackey.

He was a graduate from high school in 1966 in Florence, South Carolina and of Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

He came to Warren, in 1970 and retired from Packard Electric as a layout in engineer in 2005 after 35 years.

Terry was a member St. Mary’s Church in Warren. He enjoyed the Cleveland Indians, history, reading, working on his computer and spending time with his grandchildren and going to their baseball and soccer games.

He served our Country in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller.

Terry is survived by his wife, Rosemary Mackey, whom he married February 6, 1971; two children, Terrance M. “Terry” Mackey of Warren, Mara E (Joel) Goldberg of Warren; three grandchildren, Jayda, Joel and Benjamin; two brothers, William (Linda) Mackey of San Diego, California and Robert (Jennifer) Mackey of Nashville, Tennessee; three sisters, Marlene (Jim) Dawson of Wisconsin, Donna Buckner of Delaware and Pam (Chris0 Mays of Pittsburg and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jeff Buckner.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Street, Warren, Ohio 44481, followed by a 11:30 a.m., mass at the Church with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in in Terry”s Name to St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

