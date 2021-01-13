Ted (Tofaris) George Kyprianou, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our wonderful, beloved ‘Pappou’, Ted (Tofaris) George Kyprianou, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 11, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with Covid-19. He was surrounded by his loving family in his final hours, in person or virtually from three continents.

He was born on August 14, 1944, in Voni, Cyprus.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Kyprianou; treasured children Annette (Charles) Kyprianou Wu George (Shari)Kyprianou, Mary (Guy) Costello, Christa (Nick) Liakaris; cherished grandchildren Alex, Niko, Christo, Loukas, Nikolas, Christopher, Guy, Rena, Kara, Khloe and George; adored siblings Androulla, Kypros, Eleni and Maria; many nephews, nieces and cousins across the globe.

Ted moved from Cyprus to Youngstown, Ohio by himself to live with a relative at the age of 14. He worked at GM in Lordstown for 30 years.

He opened up a restaurant 36 years ago, ‘Kyp’s’, in Lake Milton, Ohio, with universally rave reviews. He loved working at Kyp’s where he would greet all like family. Ted was a renowned figure at Kyp’s in the summer. His infectious, gregarious personality was such that you could not walk away without feeling better – that is, if you could escape his clutches. He was famous for his loquacious and friendly demeanor and was lovingly chastised by the family to “stop talking! We have more customers/we gotta go!”

He was famous for his intellect. He knew how to fix anything. His children and grandchildren were always asking, “How does he know that?” He was so giving of his time, always willing to help out. One of his famous quotes, “I don’t have much money but I have time.” definitely rang true as he used that time to help out his many friends and family.

He took great pride in his family, especially his 11 grandchildren. He taught all of them the many duties at the restaurant – just loved having them around. He loved talking to them, giving them advice – and mischievously enjoyed giving advice that often countered the parents’ advice.

His greatest joys in life were the times he spent with his family on vacation all over the country, the world, and on the docks at Lake Milton where he loved seeing his family together having a great time for hours. His love of buffets on vacation was legendary! His son-in-law will especially miss his eating buddy.

He may have been taken from us heartachingly too soon but his love of family, of life, will continue on in all those who were lucky enough to know him and continue his legacy of great compassion to all and willingness to help anyone. We will greatly miss you Pappou! We will never forget you!

Friends and family may visit and pay tribute to Ted on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks are mandated.

A private family service will take place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 220 N Walnut St. Youngstown, OH 44503.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.