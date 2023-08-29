LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia “Sevastie” Achladis, 95, of Shepherd of the Valley, Liberty, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday morning, August 26, 2023.

Sylvia was born in Fourni-Ikaria, Greece to George and Kaliope (Maounis) Amorgeanos. She came to the United States as a child, first to Martins Ferry, Ohio and then to Warren, Ohio.

She was a high school graduate.

Sylvia was married for 75 years to her beloved husband, Gust Achladis, until his death in 2022. During their long life together they lived in Cleveland, Ohio, Canfield, Ohio, Spring Hills, Florida and Warren, Ohio.

Sylvia was a homemaker and an amazing cook. She loved to entertain family and friends.

She was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Warren, Ohio and the Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Besides her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by a sister, Maria (Michael) Moures.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Nick Morgan; sister, Kay (Michael) Tsaknis; a brother-in-law, Larry (Marlene) Ahladis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sylvia Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street. Warren, OH 44481, where a service will follow at Noon with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

The burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sylvia’s memory may be made to St. Demetrios Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. Warren, Ohio 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Sylvia’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sylvia “Sevastie” Achladis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.