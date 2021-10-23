Sylvia M. Smales, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia M. Smales, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Sylvia was born August 7, 1930, Fourni, Greece, the daughter of Emmanuel and Kalliopi Meligaris.

Sylvia came to Warren in 1954 and retired in June 1982 from Packard Electric from the assembly line after 20 years.

Sylvia was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and also belong to the YASSOU Club.

She enjoyed cooking, going to casinos, traveling to California to visit her children. Her children were the light of her life.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Sophia Margetis, Gust “Dino” Smales both of Los Angeles, California and Colette Smales and caretaker whom she lived with of Warren and numerous nieces and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George G. Smales, whom she married November 29, 1952 and passed away January 2, 1987; two brothers, Demetrios and Emmanuel Meligaris and two sisters, Irene Meligaris and Daphne Markakis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, October 25, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A service will be Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sylvia’s name to St. Demetrios Greek orthodox Church 429 High Street, NE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

