Sylvia Jaqueline Nader, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Nader (nee Tanner) died Friday, April 2, 2021 after a brief hospital stay at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio.

Sylvia was born to Odil Tanner and Glendora Arbogast Tanner on the family farm, November 13, 1935 in Lizemores, West Virginia.

She is survived by brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) Tanner of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Paul (Ruth) Tanner of Friendship, Wisconsin.

She is preceded in death by her parents along with sisters, Naomi and Cristal; brothers, James, Oakie, Odie and Ray and her husband, Paul G. Nader.

Sylvia graduated from Clay County High School and an area Business College.

She moved to Warren, Ohio in the 50s to pursue work. Sylvia worked as a secretary in local offices and was known for her accuracy, attention to detail and lightning-fast typing. She was an asset to her employers.

Sylvia met Paul G. Nader, a local attorney in practice with his brother, Robert A. Nader. She and Paul married on October 13, 1961. The couple built the Midland Title Company together, Sylvia taking the helm as Escrow Officer until 2014. They were married until his death on November 19, 2014.

The couple had three children, Thomas Nader (Molly) of Warren, Abby Lewandowski (Phillip) of Bath Township and Amy Nader (James Hutter) of Columbus. Sylvia was a pioneer at the time, as a working mother, raising three children while managing a business. She encouraged her children to excel academically and participate in school activities. She found time to be involved in many of her children’s activities, including the Band and Swim Boosters for Warren G. Harding High School.

She and Paul traveled to numerous places, including a highlight and long-awaited trip to England and France in 2001. She was a regular at the Nader Family Reunions, enjoying the company of her many nieces and nephews and their children. Sylvia enjoyed time with her grandchildren, Joseph, John, Jonathan, Anne, Christian and Zachary. Her grandchildren adored her. They will miss their beloved Mimi.

Enjoying an active lifestyle, she was a long time Jazzercizer at the Warren YWCA. She loved yoga, walking, biking and gardening. As an animal lover, she cared for many pets and wildlife over her lifetime. She was never idle. She enjoyed and cared for her many friends, especially Nancy, Joyce, Fran and Janie. She loved her neighbors on Kenilworth and Overlook.

For more than 60 years, Sylvia was a member of St. Mary’s Church, where she attended Saturday evening Mass.

Calling hours begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Raod NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that those who wish to make donations in Sylvia’s name make them to Pets Are People, Too, 137 North St NW Warren, OH 44483, https://paptoo.com/ or Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, https://www.awlrescueme.com/donate/

