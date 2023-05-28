WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia A. Graziano, 93, of Fowler, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Sylvia was born on April 7, 1930, in Thayerton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank and Bonita (Termine) Giordani.

Sylvia came to Ohio, from Pennsylvania, in 1937.

She married the late Frank Graziano in 1948 and the two moved to Fowler, Ohio, where they spent the rest of their wonderful years together.

Sylvia worked as a cook for the Mathews School District, from where she retired.

Sylvia was a member of St. Robert’s Church in Cortland.

She enjoyed cooking and dancing, playing cards, going to casinos and traveling. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Bud) Morgan of Fowler and Sherry (Mike) Jefferson of Fowler; seven grandchildren, Frank (Pauline) Graziano of Florida, Michael Davis of Virginia, Jennifer (Tim) Rice of Fowler, Arthur (Kelly) Morgan of Johnston, Sonia (Eric) Kennedy of Boardman, Douglas (Heather) Kilgore of Vienna and Matt Jefferson of Fowler; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Symphony, Madison, Alexis, Arthur, Macy and Willow; a great great grandson, Jaxson and a sister, Louise McAlister of Fowler.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Graziano; a son, Frank Graziano, Jr.; a sister, Jane Levero and two brothers, Aldo and Jacob Giordani.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Sylvia on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery.

Sylvia’s family would like to thank the 4 East Nursing Staff at Trumbull Regional Hospital for their excellent care and Traditions Health Hospice Care for a very peaceful transition.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sylvia’s name to Traditions Health Hospice Care, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

