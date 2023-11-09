WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanna Ruedy, 54, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, October 30, 2023 at her home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Suzanna was born on May 29, 1969 in Painesville, Ohio, a daughter of Juanita Ussery.

Growing up in Painesville, she graduated high school, attended college and went on to work in retail for Walmart for 16 years.

Outside of work, she enjoyed painting and fishing. Suzanna was an avid reader and enjoyed many novels, especially those by Stephen King. She was also an animal lover, prioritizing her Bull Mastiff, Sophie, but always welcoming the animals that showed up at her door. Suzanna’s quiet nature and loving presence will be deeply missed.

Suzanna will always be remembered by her life partner of 25 years, Michael Caprood, of Warren; children, Thomas Sigretto II, Felicia Sigretto, Amber Faust and Courtney Caprood as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Suzanna Ruedy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.