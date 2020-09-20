Susan Welch, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Welch, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born in Port Homer, Ohio. The daughter of John Bilchak and Julia Choma.

Susan married Thomas Welch in 1953 and had six children.

She worked and retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1997. Susan was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Susan is survived by sons, Thomas (Polly) Welch, Bill Welch (Sue Bush) and John (Jennifer) Welch; daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Perisa; son-in-law, Dr. Tim (Joanne) Wagner; brother, Robert (Helen) Bilchak. She also leaves behind grandsons, Dr. Mike (Mara) Perisa along with their son, Nolan, Dr. William E. Welch, Jase Welch and Justin, Ben and Liam Wagner; granddaughters, Lauren (Mario) Cicchillo, Meghanne Perisa (Kyle V.) with their son, Colton, and Elizabeth, Bridget and Emily Wagner and Madison McQueen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Welch daughters, Dr. Bridget Wagner and Sue Ann Welch; her brothers, Andy, Joe, John and Bill; her sisters, Mary, Helen, Betty, Madeline, Julia and Teressa.

Private family calling hours and service were held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Donations can be sent to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2532 Burton SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

