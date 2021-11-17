Susan Cibella, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Cibella, 74, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Susan was born December 24, 1946, in Geneva, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Alber) Vernick.

She was a graduate of Geneva High School and the TMH School of Nursing class of 1967. Susan came to Warren in 1963. She retired in 2015 from Northside Hospital after 48 years as a Nurse. Susan was a passionate gardener and enjoyed bird watching, yard work, boating and the outdoors.

Susan will be missed by her husband Dr. Vincent Cibella whom she married August 20, 1966, two children Lydia (Salvatore ND) Di Liello of Cortland and Michael Cibella of Niles and her mother-in-law Lydia Sponseller of Champion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Margaret Peltoma.

Memorial Calling hours for Susan will be Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, November 22, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Father Carl Kish officiating.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Susan’s family, please visit our floral store.