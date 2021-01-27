Sunday M. Racz, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sunday M. Racz, 54, passed away Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic following a massive heart attack.

She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 25, 1966 a daughter of Terry and Patricia Douglass.

She was a graduate of Huntington Beach High School in California and came to Warren in 1989.

Sunday retired this past March from Howland Giant Eagle with 20 years of service most recently as a deli clerk.

She was devoted to her family and loved babysitting her granddaughters and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, going to concerts, listening to music and was an avid Vikings, Browns and Indians fan.

She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Steve; her children, Michael (Samantha) Racz of Cortland and Amanda (Brent) Prox of Cortland; her granddaughters, Sophia and Amelia Racz; brothers, Chad Douglass, Sean Douglass and Lee (Sher) Douglass, all of California and by her sister, Suzi (Jamie) Juarez of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 129 W. Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard Murphy officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church after paying their respects to the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sunday’s name to St. Stephen Church, 129 W. Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Sunday’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sunday M. Racz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.