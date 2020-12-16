Steve Zombar, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Zombar, 76 of Warren, passed away Monday, December 14, due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born September 8, 1944, in Warren, Ohio the son of Steven and Elizabeth Zombar.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding high School in 1962.

He also served in the U.S. Army as a medical lab tech at Fort Ord, California.

He worked at Packard Electric for 30 years until his retirement in 1999. he was a member of the 717 Union.

Steve enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed reading and watching anything about World War II.

He married Betty Rati in 1968.

Steve was a devout Byzantine Catholic and served as an altar server in his youth at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Zombar; his daughter, Jennifer Zombar Welch and son-in-law, seminarian and John Welch.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at St Joseph’s Hospital and Howland paramedics.

The family has opted for a private liturgical service and no calling hours.

The family requested in lieu of flowers all donations be made in Steve’s behalf to Saint Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Catholic Seminary, 3605 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

