Steve C. Charnas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LCDR Steve C. Charnas, 93, of Warren, was called up for active duty into the wild blue yonder on the morning of Wednesday, December 9, 2020. While the assignment is strictly confidential, we know the command post will be his most brilliant and stellar one yet.

The LCDR was surrounded by his four children as his ship pulled away from the pier and he took flight from its pitching deck into lands and seas and horizons unknown.

Steve was born on June 28, 1927, in the bustling city of Warren, Ohio.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and immediately enlisted into the United States Navy – not even staying for graduation. He had his sights set on service and serve he did.

Steve was part of the force deployed into Japan just following Japan’s surrender in World War II. He spoke fondly of his time in Japan and while he enjoyed it, upon his return to the States, he enrolled at Kent State University where he finished his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in four years flat. Steve was then commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy and his adventures were just beginning.

The commission would take this dashing young Naval Officer to Long Beach, California, where he’d end up meeting the love of his life, Maureen Sullivan, on the isle of romance, Catalina. After a whirlwind romance in Los Angeles, there was a long-distance courtship where Steve would blaze trails on rail and in car in order to see Maureen.

Following their wedding, the young couple headed to Pensacola, Florida, where Steve was to report for flight school and become a United States Naval Aviator. And really, as legend would have it, the greatest pilot that ever lived. His Naval Aviation career led to three generations of United States Navy Pilots and veterans.

Steve and Maureen’s 63-year marriage would span the globe with tours of duty in Naples, Italy and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and extensive world travel.

Steve enjoyed many interests from aviation to sailing to motorcycles to British sports cars. He loved classical music and while courageous (I mean, let’s face it, he landed a plane, on a boat, at night, in the middle of the ocean!), he was a hopeless romantic. He had a kind heart and respect for all life. A lover of traditions and occasions and was a proud first-generation Greek-American.

Steve loved the elements; he loved the briskness of Autumn and the cloak of Winter, the first flowers of Spring and the breeze on a Summer’s day to move the sailboat across the water with some vigor. Steve loved the night sky and would often use his telescope to look at other worlds and would teach his children the names of stars and constellations and what were the most important for navigation.

As the LCDR embarks on this top-secret mission, we have no doubts that the squadron is written in the stars and the course is transfixed on eternity and its full steam ahead.

The wake of his legacy is set as Steve is survived by his children, Christopher Charnas (Dr. Jeanne Charnas) of Orlando, Florida, Kally (Scott) Nickel of Canton, Craig (Nancy) Charnas of Cortland and Kevin Charnas of Cleveland Heights; along with 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several cousins, nephews, nieces and friends, whom all make up an adoring fan club.

